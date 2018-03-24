UPDATED *** Teenager shot on North Willow Road

KINGMAN – Police say a 16-year-old Kingman boy received multiple gunshot wounds Thursday evening in the 3800 block of North Willow Road, and a California man and a juvenile were arrested in the incident.

Kingman Police Department personnel answered a call at about 10:20 p.m. and found the teenage boy with wounds to a hand and leg. He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, but they were not thought to be life threatening.

KPD and the Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission discovered the suspects and their vehicle not far from the scene. Two suspects were arrested, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

Timothy Joseph Bell, 19, of Phelan, California, is in Mohave County jail facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-dangerous instrument in Kingman Justice Court.

A male juvenile was also arrested and taken to Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Sergeant Andrew Shurtz, who is with the State Gang Task Force and Mohave GIITEM.

Any connection to the March 18 shooting on Topeka Street could not be confirmed, Cooper said.

AZ GIITEM is handling the investigation.

Information provided by KPD and DPS

ORIGINAL POST

KINGMAN – Police say a 16-year-old Kingman boy received two gunshot wounds Thursday evening in the 3800 block of North Willow Road.

Kingman Police Department personnel answered a call at about 10:20 p.m. and found the teenage boy with wounds to a hand and leg. He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, but they were not thought to be life threatening.

KPD and the Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission discovered the suspects and their vehicle not far from the scene. Two suspects were arrested, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

Any connection to the Sunday night shooting on Topeka Street could not be confirmed, Cooper said.

AZ GIITEM is handling the investigation. The Daily Miner reached out to Department of Public Safety and is waiting for more information.

Information provided by KPD

Related Stories