Event Calendar | March 25, 2018

TODAY

Duley’s Cruiziin’ to Peach Springs

2 p.m. sharp, Route 66 Cruizers, meet old KMart, 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., 928-530-8027.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Teen Lego Club

5-6 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665.

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Make Healthy Eating a Part of Your Total Lifestyle

1:30-2:30 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., presented by Mohave County Department of Health, free. 928-692-2665.

Storytime

9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Kingman Library, birth-preschool. 928-692-2665.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

Vietnam Veterans Day Program

5:30-6:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St., 928-716-3001.

FRIDAY

Dinner Theater

6-8 p.m., Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., “Take Five,” proceeds to benefit Beale Street Theater Renovation Project, $30, 385-319-5238.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Dinner Theater

4-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m., Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., “Take Five,” proceeds to benefit Beale Street Theater Renovation Project, $30, 385-319-5238.

The Rusty Sprocket

8 a.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., 10-mile bike ride and 30-mile bike race, proceeds to benefit Low Cost Spay & Neuter Foundation, 927-304-9357.

The Shave That Saves

3-8 p.m., WanderLush Studios, 207 N. Fourth St., head shaves, silent auction, food and beverage sales, proceeds benefit St. Baldrick’s childhood cancer research, 928-235-8373.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

8-10 a.m., Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, hosted by Parks and Recreation, discount vouchers available, 928-757-7919.

Easter Egg Hunt and Toss

11 a.m., Centennial Park softball fields, secret eggs, 928-757-7919.

AZOP North Highway 93 Grand Prix

7:30 a.m., White Hills, Western Raceway, racing UTVs, Quads, Trikes and Bikes, 623-363, 9665.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, April 1

AZOP North Highway 93 Grand Prix

7:30 a.m., White Hills, Western Raceway, racing UTVs, Quads, Trikes and Bikes, 623-363, 9665.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.