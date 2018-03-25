Event Calendar | March 25, 2018

TODAY
Duley’s Cruiziin’ to Peach Springs
2 p.m. sharp, Route 66 Cruizers, meet old KMart, 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., 928-530-8027.
MONDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Bingo
4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
TUESDAY
Teen Lego Club
5-6 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665.
Mohave Community Orchestra practice
7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.
Bingo
11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.
6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
WEDNESDAY
Make Healthy Eating a Part of Your Total Lifestyle
1:30-2:30 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., presented by Mohave County Department of Health, free. 928-692-2665.
Storytime
9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Kingman Library, birth-preschool. 928-692-2665.
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
THURSDAY
Vietnam Veterans Day Program
5:30-6:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St., 928-716-3001.
FRIDAY
Dinner Theater
6-8 p.m., Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., “Take Five,” proceeds to benefit Beale Street Theater Renovation Project, $30, 385-319-5238.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
Dinner Theater
4-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m., Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., “Take Five,” proceeds to benefit Beale Street Theater Renovation Project, $30, 385-319-5238.
The Rusty Sprocket
8 a.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., 10-mile bike ride and 30-mile bike race, proceeds to benefit Low Cost Spay & Neuter Foundation, 927-304-9357.
The Shave That Saves
3-8 p.m., WanderLush Studios, 207 N. Fourth St., head shaves, silent auction, food and beverage sales, proceeds benefit St. Baldrick’s childhood cancer research, 928-235-8373.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
8-10 a.m., Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, hosted by Parks and Recreation, discount vouchers available, 928-757-7919.
Easter Egg Hunt and Toss
11 a.m., Centennial Park softball fields, secret eggs, 928-757-7919.
AZOP North Highway 93 Grand Prix
7:30 a.m., White Hills, Western Raceway, racing UTVs, Quads, Trikes and Bikes, 623-363, 9665.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SUNDAY, April 1
AZOP North Highway 93 Grand Prix
7:30 a.m., White Hills, Western Raceway, racing UTVs, Quads, Trikes and Bikes, 623-363, 9665.
Bingo
1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK