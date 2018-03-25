James Rector trial date delayed, discovery process continues

KINGMAN – The discovery process for evidence continues to delay the trial date for James Justin Rector, accused of kidnapping, raping and strangling to death an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl in September 2014.

Defense attorney Julia Casels said she’s trying to resolve the evidence issue, but it’s “incomprehensible” that she just received another 250 pages of discovery from the prosecution.

“It really just boggles my mind that 3½ years after the event we’re still receiving information,” Casels said Friday during a pretrial hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen.

“We’re just in a position where somehow we’re still dealing with discovery issues.”

Some of those issues are related to three changes in the defense team for Rector due to conflicts of interest, Jantzen noted.

The judge said he gets the impression that prosecuting attorney Greg McPhillips has disclosed everything he can. The attorneys will meet on April 2, and Jantzen said they need to come prepared for the meeting.

“The reality is we need to move forward with this case,” Jantzen said. “What we need to do is get both of you on the same page.”

McPhillips said he hopes the April 2 meeting will clear up what needs to be disclosed and any further disclosures.

“It’s my goal to be as helpful in this process as possible,” he told the judge.

The next hearing for Rector is scheduled for May 21, at which time Jantzen will also set an order to compel for oral arguments.