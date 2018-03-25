Rants & Raves | March 25, 2018

When decency collides with homelessness: “Homeless fall into three categories” etc. There’s one more – victims of America’s insane criminal justice system. It’ll take more than 40 words to explain this. But more than 100 million Americans have arrest records, so come down from your pedestal.

Ditat Deus in classrooms rant: Surprise, 106 of 108 first colleges were Christian founded. Harvard – “Christ foundation of sound knowledge and learning.” “Ask for the old paths – walk therein,” Jeremiah said. Our Christian educational foundation taught moral code and virtues. Badly needed now.

Don’t let politics ruin friendships: When the estranged couple ask each other, “How can they think like this?” They should instead be asking the other couple this very question. Then shutting and listening to find out “How they can think like this.”

Michael Reagan –Trump’s his own worst enemy: Michael, Michael, Michael. Your problem. Trump is playing chess while you’re still playing checkers. He’s a “get ‘er done” guy and, as his first year shows, he has gotten it done and fast. Incidentally, what have you done lately?

Gun homicides down: Gun homicides are down 49 percent since 1993 when they peaked. Check for yourself. They have steadily been declining. The first thing totalitarian regimes do is take over the air waves and force the population to forfeit their guns. No thanks.

Six of the 10 intersections with the most crashes in Kingman are located along Stockton Hill Road: You think those areas on Stockton Hill are dangerous to drivers? Try being a pedestrian. Crossing at any of those intersections requires a prayer, no matter if you have a green walk light.

Traffic accidents: Yes to cameras. Move westbound I-40 exit at Stockton Hill Road to Beverly Avenue as close to Stockton Hill as possible. Make Beverly one way (west bound) at that location. Move traffic light to the Beverly Avenue location.

Why are they republican? I’ll never vote Republican:

G. W.’s unwarranted war cost this country dearly in blood and treasure. Local Republicans that support and demonstrate hatred, disrespect, and racism Trump – leader of Republicans.

Why you’re a Republican: “Arizona has always been super strong red.” Yep. That is why we are second to last with teacher pay, seventh highest poverty rate. ASU economic report stated companies aren’t coming to Arizona because of the “political turmoil.”

School protests: Proud of the young. Nice to see the next generation become activists. For those 50 and over – where were you during the anti-Vietnam protests? I suspect most of you who did not protest and express your opinions regret it.

Six of the 10 Intersections: This stands to reason as the only way to get from the mall to Walmart is to go out on Stockton Hill, from Walmart to Smith’s again, Stockton Hill. Where was the Planning and Zoning Department when this was developed.

School shootings: “One point of entry, and lock the doors.” Far too simple to ever be considered. I also thought that moving the sheriff and police substations to on-campus was also a quick and easy solution. But unlikely to ever be considered.

Trophy hunting? Yes, let’s go back to being the barbarians we the people once were. Hanging the head of a dead animal on the wall makes home so cozy. Doesn’t that make one proud.

Judge declines special action filed by KAA lawyer: KAA files one erroneous action after another. The court made a good decision and KAA can not accept facts. KAA has squandered the opportunities of a vivacious Kingman Airport and Industrial Park. Enough is enough, stop wasting City of Kingman opportunities.

Bridge collapses in Florida: I drive from Las Vegas to Kingman at least twice a week. Why are there so many bump signs posted on a new roadway? Especially going south to Kingman. The contractor should fix these bumps and use his contractor insurance.

Video games: Video gaming, like anything else, does have it’s limits. When it becomes too much a part of your life and being, there could be a problem. When you spend too much time in another world, it is never good.

Progress for the sake of progress: Get the Republican, conservative, right wing spenders out of government and our quality of life will be greatly enhanced.

Tiny houses: They say they are worried about appearances. Just have them drive through the Butler section and fix what’s broken before adding to them.