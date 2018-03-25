Registration open for Kamp Girl Power

KINGMAN – Soroptimist International of Kingman is hosting Kamp Girl Power from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St. The camp is a fun-filled day of activities to educate and inspire girls in grades 3-7.

Lunch and snacks will be provided during the event. Entries are limited so registering early is encouraged. The entry fee is $5 per person if registered early and the fee will go up to $10 the day of the event.

For more information about registration, contact Kathy Hopper at 928-279-0120.