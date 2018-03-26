Boyfriend charged with child abuse of a 2-year-old

KINGMAN – Andrew Ryan Tarvin, 27, of Kingman, was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of child abuse, Kingman Police Department reported Monday.

Police were called to check on the welfare of a 2-year-old girl who had been seen with significant facial injuries.

The investigation led officers to a residence in the 1100 block of Kit Carson Road, where they found the girl in the care of Tarvin, identified as the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Officers noticed injuries on the girl’s face and asked Tarvin about them. His account of how it happened was not consistent with the injuries, police said in their report.

Upon further questioning, Tarvin admitted to causing the injuries when he struck the child, causing her head to hit a table.

The Department of Child Safety took emergency custody of the girl. She child was ultimately transported to Las Vegas for treatment of a skull fracture and a dislocated elbow.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible against the mother for failure to report child abuse.

Tarvin was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail.