Burnett, Foggin still in run for city manager

KINGMAN – Council last week had an opportunity to interview city manager finalists in person and has now started the process of making a final decision between Clifford Burnett and Ron Foggin.

City manager finalists were in Kingman Monday for a tour of the city and a meet and greet with the community, after which Council conducted two days of interviews.

Mayor Monica Gates, Vice Mayor Jen Miles and Interim City Manager Jim Bacon will visit the home cities of the finalists this week, and interview employers and professional references. The three will then report their findings to Council.

