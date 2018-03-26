DPS brings high-speed chase to an end south of Kingman

  • Originally Published: March 26, 2018 1:15 p.m.

    • WIKIEUP – Arizona Department of Public Safety ended a high-speed chase of a car from Las Vegas by setting tire puncture strips on southbound U.S. Highway 93 Monday.

    DPS troopers pursued the driver when he failed to pull over for a traffic violation, spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

    Vehicle spikes were deployed around milepost 93, and two subjects were taken into custody after the vehicle hit the spikes and came to a stop, Mehr reported.

    No further information was available from DPS.

    - Information provided by DPS

