DPS brings high-speed chase to an end south of Kingman

WIKIEUP – Arizona Department of Public Safety ended a high-speed chase of a car from Las Vegas by setting tire puncture strips on southbound U.S. Highway 93 Monday.

DPS troopers pursued the driver when he failed to pull over for a traffic violation, spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

Vehicle spikes were deployed around milepost 93, and two subjects were taken into custody after the vehicle hit the spikes and came to a stop, Mehr reported.

No further information was available from DPS.

- Information provided by DPS