Kingman Photo | Running Star Student Rotarian

Meah Wilson, a senior at Lee Williams High School was recently selected as the Student Rotarian. Meah was selected because of her excellence in academics, athletics and leadership.

Meah has excelled inside and outside of the classroom during her four years at Lee Williams High School. Currently a Cambridge student, she has maintained a high GPA while contributing much of her free time to extracurricular activities on campus. Some of her extracurricular activities include: National Honor Society (Vice-President), Interact club (Vice-President), Pacemakers club (President), speech and debate and the student advisory committee. Ms. Wilson has also been an active member of the LWHS athletic program. She is a former cheerleader and has been a key team member of the cross county and track and field teams.



Because of all her hard work, Meah has earned a scholarship to Embry - Riddle Aeronautical University, where she will matriculate in the Fall (2018). She has also earned a spot on the college’s cross-country team.

The Kingman Rotary Club welcomes Meah as their student Rotarian and is excited for her bright future. The Kingman Rotary Club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Dam Bar Steakhouse.