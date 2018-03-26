Letter | Culinary teacher Jamie Tapley

We would like to give a shout out to Kingman Middle School culinary teacher, Jamie Tapley, and her talented husband assistant for the informative and thoroughly enjoyable adult cooking program on Saturday. We learned a lot, enjoyed the process and loved the beef Wellington and garlic mashed potatoes!

You both are providing a service to the community while raising funds to give your junior high students an awesome experience. We would like to encourage everyone who enjoys cooking, even if you are a novice, to contact Jamie at jtapley@KUSD.org about the next class on April 14. We are sure looking forward to another great experience!

Deanne and Greg Henderson

Kingman