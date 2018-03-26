A little research can go a long way to make sure consumers are shopping with companies that share their values

As a consumer, you’ve got an abundance of wireless communication providers, all clamoring for your business with special offers and slick advertising.

Most of us don’t look past the bottom line of our monthly bill and what we’re getting for our money. We don’t care where that money goes.

But savvy shoppers today are doing a little research, picking companies that share their values such as fair treatment of employees, workplace diversity and commitment to environmental sustainability.

That’s why T-Mobile has made Ethisphere Institute’s list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 10th straight year.

Among other initiatives, T-Mobile is committed to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2021, the only major wireless provider to do so.

For Dan Nemphos, manager of the T-Mobile franchise in Kingman, it’s about breaking away from typical corporate culture and catering to the individual. “It’s no secret we’re a retirement community,” Nemphos said at the T-Mobile store at 3900 Stockton Hill Road. “We get a lot of older people, so we go above and beyond (sales) to walk them through learning their smartphone for the first time.”

Red or white?

Some wine drinkers get snobbish about flavor and potential food pairings, with total disregard to what it takes to grow those grapes for the wine. But that’s a big issue here in Mohave County, where groundwater aquifers are being studied by U.S. Geological Survey.

Carlos Cella, owner of Cella Wines in Valle Vista, is on board with water conservation, using a drip irrigation system that provides one gallon of water a day for each vine.

“It’s 18 inches from the ground, so we’re not irrigating from the top, so any wind, the water doesn’t disappear closer to the ground,” Cella explained. “You don’t lose water. Each plant has its own dripper. This way we control the water to the plant each day.”

Cella said he wants to pass on his wine-making knowledge to people who can continue to grow Kingman’s nascent wine country, perhaps through a course at Mohave Community College.

One value that Diana Caldon shares with both Cella and Stetson wineries is the love of wine.

Caldon, owner of Diana’s Cellar Door in Kingman, supports “unique and different” brands produced by the local wineries.

“It’s something different, just an added bonus to have local wines that represent what Kingman is about,” Caldon said. “I think it’s really good and you’re literally getting a Kingman wine.”

Stetson and Cella not only produce a great wine, they support the town with wine tastings and donations, she added.

They keep their employees happy, as many of them have been there from the start, Caldon said.

Clothing brands

If you want to feel as good about your wardrobe as you look, consider buying Patagonia’s brand of clothing.

Based in Ventura, California, Patagonia’s mission statement is to “build the best product, cause no unnecessary harm, use business to inspire and implement solutions to the environmental crisis.”

A leader in social and environmental responsibility efforts in the fashion industry, the company is fair-trade certified for all its sewing production and is dedicated to transparency.

Whether you’re making a small, one-time purchase, shopping online or subscribing to a monthly service, consider doing a bit of research before making your next consumer decision to make sure you’re comfortable with where your money is headed.

