Motorcyclist dies on Highway 68

GOLDEN VALLEY – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon during a crash on State Route 68 near milepost 8, the Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday.

The motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound and for unknown reason left the highway and went into the median, where the rider suffered fatal injuries. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, DPS reported.

Quentin Mehr, spokesman for DPS, said more details would be released upon further investigation.

It’s the second fatality within a week on SR 68. A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a DPS vehicle on March 19. The pedestrian and DPS officer involved in the accident have yet to be identified.