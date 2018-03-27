Arizona desert bighorn sheep thrive with help of conservationists – and hunters

MARANA – After a two-hour hike through rocky, cactus-studded terrain west of Marana – with a left knee that no longer bends – 70-year-old Joe Sheehey arrived at Silverbell Peak and spotted an Arizona desert bighorn sheep.

The ram stood at the edge of the summit, almost posing, looking straight at Sheehey over a huge metal water tank. Sheehey quickly pulled out his binoculars, gripping them between old leather gloves. After less than a minute, the ram turned and sprinted out of sight down the mountain.

“They’re just such a majestic animal,” said Sheehey, former president of the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society. “The sheep in this region have really flourished, and a lot of it has to do with the amount of water that’s available to them.”

Many groups work to conserve Arizona desert bighorn sheep. Sheehey started in college while studying wildlife management at University of Arizona, hiking to find sheep in the Santa Catalina Mountains before they disappeared from the area. He joined the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society in 1970.

“I just love seeing these animals,” Sheehey said.

“A lot of conservationists and fish and game departments recognized that (bighorn sheep) need to be managed a lot a better. Survival versus maintenance. An adult sheep could survive on the moisture they get from foraging. But could that herd maintain itself without free water?”

Bighorn sheep went from decimation in the early 1900s to now living in 80 percent of their historic ranges, a success for conservationists. But this requires vigilance. Bighorn sheep easily navigate through difficult terrain and can rehydrate in minutes after going without water for weeks, even months in cooler seasons. Disease, however, can quickly devastate herds, making them more vulnerable to predators and natural death.

“There’s a big difference between revival and recoupment and having lambs and being healthy sheep,” Sheehey said.

Partnering with the Arizona Game & Fish Department, the Arizona bighorn society has played a key role in protecting these animals across Arizona, and it recently started working on Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep as well. For these efforts, Sheehey sees development of water sources as critical.

Since its founding in 1967, the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society has constructed about 150 waterholes at a cost of $30,000 or more for each one. The Silverbell Peak catchment, for example, holds a reliable 5,000 gallons of rainwater for bighorn sheep and other wildlife.

“It’s really a great water now. This trough holds water all year,” Sheehey said. “Ever since we redeveloped it (in 2013), it’s never needed to be filled.”