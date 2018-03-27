Historical Preservation Commission to discuss goals

KINGMAN – The City’s Historical Preservation Commission will discuss vacant window improvements, cleanup at Camp Beale Springs and the Main Street town hall at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will consider establishing a volunteer subcommittee to look into vacant window improvements. The project was identified as a goal during the commission workshop.

The commission will also discuss facilitating the cleanup at Camp Beale Springs, which was also identified as a goal during the workshop. It will consider establishing a subcommittee to search for volunteers interested in the project, and will reach out to the Clean City Commission to see if it would like to partner on the project.

The commission will have a work session to look at the goals and objectives identified at the workshop. The first matter discussed will be expanding the historic overlay district. The City will hold another town hall meeting April 19 and 20, so as to get more input from citizens. Times and locations of the meetings are still unknown.