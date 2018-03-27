KBC has ‘best tournament ever’ at Alamo Lake

According to Greg Parker, a member of the Kingman Bass Club, the eight teams that participated in the club’s two-day tournament last weekend at Alamo Lake had a terrific tournament.

Parker said that despite the dropping of the lake level by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the “fishing is on fire here right now.”

Parker said the water is still dropping a little every day, but the bass are staging in the backs of coves for the annual spawn. The water is clear enough that anglers can see the fish on the beds.

Parker said plastic baits including Ultra Vibe and Chigger Craws in green pumpkin seemed to be the lures of choice by the top teams, though one team used swim baits to make their catch.

Attesting to the quality of the fishing at this desert impoundment right now, here are the weights of the five fish stringers that were brought in by the teams from the KBC.

On Day One of the two-day tournament four out of the eight teams had a five-fish limit that weighed over 20 pounds.

The big fish on Day One was brought in by the team of Chris Morris and Anthony Tatzel and that lunker weighed 5.73 pounds.

On Day Two the big fish was caught by Judson Brown and it weighed 5.21 pounds.

Topping the field of the two-day tournament was Chris Morris and Anthony Tatzel. Their two-day, 10-fish limit weighed 43.40 pounds. On Day One, Morris and Tatzel had a five fish limit that weighed 21.94 pounds.

In second place were Dave Hilton and his father Dave Hilton II. Their two day limit was 40.92 pounds, and their first day bag weighed 20.24 pounds.

Third place was taken by Judson Brown and Mark Evans, with 40.14 pounds. On the first day they had five fish that weighed 22.92 pounds.

Fourth place was taken by Danny Lloyd and Mike Miller. Their two day bag weighed 38.24 pounds. On Day One they had five bass that weighed 18.58 pounds.

Greg Parker and his partner Craig Wolsey had 35.94 pounds of bass for two days. Their Day One catch weighed 20.49 pounds.

The KBC is a catch and release club, and all of the bass were released back into the lake after the weigh-in.