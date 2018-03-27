Letter | It’s not the guns, it’s the people

“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.



If you were to go back in time and ask one of the founders who is this militia of whom you speak, the answer would most likely be every able bodied man, woman and child.



You see, the founders believed that the people could and would regulate themselves. Lets move on.



As for the right to own and operate something that can harm or kill others, well this list could go on and on.

I will only touch on this. Let’s start with automobiles, hammers, knifes, baseball bats, shovels, well, you get the point.

A little history lesson: The AR-15 was first introduced in the mid-1950s and sold to the public as a sporting rifle. When the Vietnam War came along, our troops were still using the M-14.

Good old Uncle Sam went looking for something that was better suited for the jungle and found the AR-15, transformed it into the M-16, so if the designer had one is a moot point.

Let us not forget the wack job at Sandy Hook killed his mother and took her guns.

If you are a honest person, no it is not that hard to buy a gun at a store or a gun show; all you have to do is pass the background check.

As to buying a gun illegally, I guess you don't have the right kind of friends. That is OK, neither do I.



As for the old argument of a gun owner being 80 percent more likely to get killed with his own gun? That has been put out there by the left and anti-gun groups for as long as I can recall. And no one has the right to kill anyone, period.

It is about the Constitution. The problem is not the guns, the problem is the people.

God was removed from schools, discipline was removed from schools, and there is a lack of respect for one’s self and others.

The progressives have been pushing a do as you wish agenda for a long time and this is what you get.

One more time – it is not the guns, it is the people. Read the Constitution then read the Ten Commandments.

Donald Stultz

Kingman