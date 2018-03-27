Obituary | Alice Marie Kuhn

In loving memory…

Alice Marie Kuhn, mother of seven, passed away March 10, 2018 at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Alice was born in Van Wert, Ohio on July 7, 1946. In 1972, Alice moved from Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona, and then to Kingman, Arizona in 1979 where she remained for the rest of her days.

Alice is survived by her loving husband Louis Kuhn, her seven children - Diane Ragin, Dale Stickrath, Dan Stickrath, Donald Stickrath, David Stickrath, Amber Becker, and Daniel Kuhn; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her sister and best friend, Diane Hardee.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who wanted nothing more than to keep her family close. She is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.