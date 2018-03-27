One taken to the hospital with minor injuries after bus accident

KINGMAN – A Ford pickup truck crashed into a Kingman Unified School District bus Monday afternoon at Eastern and Simms avenues. The school bus had four students on board, along with the 57-year-old driver. The pickup was traveling southbound on Eastern when it crossed lanes and crashed into the bus.

One student on the bus was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, said Chris Angermuller, assistant chief of Kingman Fire Department.

The 36-year-old driver of the pickup truck also suffered minor injuries, and was treated at the scene. Police determined that he had fallen asleep, and issued him a citation for failure to control speed to avoid a crash.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department.