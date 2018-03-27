One-vehicle accident on Stockton Hill Road leaves one dead

KINGMAN – A fatal accident on Stockton Hill Road claimed the life of Roger Darrel Bassemier, 61, of Kingman, Monday night.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at Stockton Hill Road and Jane Avenue around 6:40 p.m. where Bassemier’s vehicle left the road, rolled and collided with the side of a mountain.

Bassemier was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and lost control on a curve, overcorrecting and causing the vehicle to roll.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s report. He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Alcohol and speed are both factors in the collision, MCSO said.