'Providing hope for our veterans'

KINGMAN – Pat Farrell, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council president, said the fact that less veterans attended the 2018 Tri-State Veterans stand down than in previous years means the event is having the desired effect.

“That is a statewide trend, that attendance at these events is declining,” Farrell said. “Which means the programs in place to get our veterans off the streets are working.”

There were 268 veterans who attended this year’s event, 28 of whom were homeless.

“It is going very well,” Farrell said. “We are accomplishing what we set out to accomplish, reducing homelessness among veterans to the lowest it can possibly be.”

The highlight of the event this year for Farrell was the three veterans who received much-needed diagnosis and treatment for Hepatitis C, for which there is now a cure.

“Hepatitis C is a long-term killer, it is a death sentence but it takes like 30 years,” Farrell said. “But now it is not a death sentence. They would have never received that testing had they not been at the stand down.”

Next year’s stand down is slotted to be the last three-day stand down before shifting to a quarterly “mini-stand downs” schedule and day events. Farrell noted the change is because veterans programs are emerging throughout the county. Programs include JAVC’s Operation 6 housing program, Catholic Charities in Bullhead City, a facility in Lake Havasu City and a detox facility in Mohave County.

He added in the stand-down report that the decrease in attendance signifies increased awareness and acknowledgement for PTSD.

“All the things that need to be in place, because of our rural county status we had trouble with, we’re now getting done,” Farrell said. “We’ve had great support from everyone countywide and around the state.”

There were 67 veterans with disabilities, 22 without income, 11 unemployed and six had serious medical conditions. Farrell thanked the 243 volunteers at the event for helping to make a difference.

“I cannot thank the people that participated enough,” he said. “Everybody there makes a difference, they really do. It is so great and heartwarming to see all the people helping out and pitching in. it humbles me and it provides hope for our veterans.”