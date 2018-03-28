10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 28, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - KIM JONG UN TRAVELS TO BEIJING

North Korea's reclusive leader meets with China's president in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011.

2 - WHAT'S WELCOME NEWS FOR WHITE HOUSE

A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows.

3 - FORMER MICHIGAN STATE DEAN CHARGED

The university's sexual abuse scandal widens as an ex-dean is accused not only of failing to keep disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar in line but of preying on female students.

4 - WHY DEMOCRATS ARE CRYING FOUL

The Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship on the 2020 census stokes fear that immigrants will dodge the survey altogether, diluting political representation for states that tend to vote Democratic.

5 - EARLY ON, MOVE MADE TO REIN IN WEINSTEIN

The Hollywood mogul's assistant says she tried to stop him abusing women two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy.

6 - WHOSE MONEY TRUMP MIGHT TAP

The president floats the idea of using the U.S. military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

7 - 'MOST OF THE YOUTH SEE THIS AS A FARCE'

With the outcome not in doubt, officials are using a mixture of incentives, bullying and cajoling to try to boost turnout in Egypt's election.

8 - FRESH DELAY FOR NASA'S EYE IN SKY

The agency is again pushing back the launch of its next-generation space telescope — its highest science priority — until at least 2020.

9 - 'ROSEANNE' BACK ON THE AIR

The TV reboot picks up where the show left off in 1997, with one notable difference — Roseanne and her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, can't agree on Trump.

10 - WHICH MESS NFL IS CLEANING UP

The league simplifies the infamous catch rule to eliminate confusion — and, the league hopes, controversy about receptions.