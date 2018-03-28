Cost of passport applications increases by $10 April 2

KINGMAN – If you plan on traveling with a passport, get it now before the cost goes up on April 2.

The U.S. Department of State plans to increase the application fee by $10 effective April 2.

The clerk of Mohave County Superior Court will accept passport applications in person with no appointment necessary. Forms and instructions are available at www.mohavecourts.com.

The clerk reminds everyone that an Arizona driver’s license will no longer be valid for any airline travel after Oct. 1, 2020. A passport or enhanced ID will be required.

Passports are good for 10 years for adults and five years for children.

For more information, call the clerk’s office at 928-753-0713.

– Information provided by the Mohave County Superiour Court