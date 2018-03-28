Horoscope | March 28, 2018

Birthdays: Lady Gaga, 32; Julia Stiles, 37; Vince Vaughn, 48; Reba McEntire, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change of pace will do you good. If you are bored or fed up, look at your options and make some inquiries.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Bring about change, but stay within your budget. You won’t get ahead if you go into debt trying to do the impossible.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can make changes to your appearance, how you live or who you spend most of your time with as long as you don’t neglect to watch your spending. Remain true to your word when dealing with sensitive issues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put more into your relationships with people at work and at home. Speak from the heart and avoid putting a negative slant on what others do or say.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone from your past will be a reminder of what it is you wanted to accomplish. Settle down and get into the hard work required to actually turn your plan into a reality. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in activities that will broaden your perspective. Strive for expansion that is within your means and for the right reason.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone will play with your emotions if you are too generous. Take the time to find out what’s really going on before you decide to take part in someone else’s plan.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for new ways to use your skills. Ask questions and sign up for seminars that will emphasize what’s trending and what’s economically feasible for you to pursue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the truth. If you give someone the wrong impression, you will end up paying for your mistake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A joint venture may tempt you, but caution will be required. Someone’s bravado and finesse are likely to draw you into something you will live to regret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may feel as if you need a change. If a relationship is suffering, discuss the problem and potential solutions before you take action.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change of plans will turn out to be to your advantage. A new look or image will put you in a good mood and encourage you to explore new possibilities.