Open meeting law violation properly corrected

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has received confirmation from the attorney general’s office that the proper steps were taken in correcting the open meeting law violation regarding the Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) rate increase.

The City received notice Jan. 2 from the attorney general’s office of an open meeting law violation that occurred Aug. 15. The violation stemmed from the City of Kingman failing to give proper notice to citizens via the meeting agenda that a portion of the rate increase would go toward capital improvement projects.

Council remedied the situation by giving proper notice and holding a ratification vote Jan. 30 on the increased rate and removal of the sunset clause. The decision was ratified by a vote of 5-2, with Mayor Monica Gates and Councilwoman Vickie Kress casting the dissenting votes.

According to a press release from Oramel Skinner, chief of government accountability and special litigation unit, “It appears the Council has satisfied the ratification provisions of the Open Meeting Law.”