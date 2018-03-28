Prep Track: Area teams compete in Lake Havasu

The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school track and field teams traveled to Lake Havasu Saturday for the Rotary Invite. The Lady Volunteers led the way with a first-place finish (211.5 points), while the Vols took second with 169 points.

The Tigers were fifth, followed by the Bulldogs in sixth. On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs were fifth and the Lady Tigers were sixth.

Sienna Cobanovich (13.52) and Darleen Bland (13.73) finished second and third, respectively in the 100-meter run. Bland and fellow Lady Vol Alexis Hecker competed in the 400 and Hecker was second (1.06.10), while Bland was third at 1:06.32.

Lee Williams’ Meah Wilson took second in the 800 at 2:38.44, while Hecker was third with a 2:40.95.

Shayla Mayberry added a second-place finish for the Lady Vols in the 1,600 at 6:30.15 and Maritza Saucedo was third at 6:35.33. Lee Williams’ Kelly Koebel was second in the 3,200 at 14:24.81 and Mayberry was third. Lee Williams’ Sadie Serrano tied for third in the 200 at 29.14.

Lillian Rapp was also third for the Lady Vols in the 100 hurdles at 18.68.

Lee Williams’ Sadie Snay won the shot put with a throw of 30-feet, 10-inches and she finished second in the discus at 92-feet, 1-inch.

Amelia Brackett added another first-place finish for the Lady Vols in the long jump at 14 feet, while Sadie Serrano was second at 13-feet, 7-inches. Serrano was second in the triple jump at 30-feet, 2-inches, while Trysta Rucker finished second in the high jump for the Lady Vols at 4-feet, 8-inches.

On the boys side, Lee Wililams’ Cayden Robles was first in the 800 at 2:12.43, followed by fellow Vol Drew Cardiff in second at 2:16.89. Kingman’s Elijah Howery finished second in 100 at 11.74.

Kingman Academy’s Sam Skankey was first in the 3,200 with a 10:41.37, while he ran a 4:54.04 in the 1,600 to take second. Lee Williams’ Just Dalrymple was third in the 3,200 at 11.25.62.

Lee Williams’ Enzo Marino ran a 42.07 in the 300 hurdles to take first, while Zach Tempert was second at 43.01. Marino took second in the 110 hurdles (16.01), followed by Tempert in third at 16.80.

Lee Williams’ Kael Juelfs won the shot put with a throw of 47-feet, 2-inches and he was second in the discus at 119-feet, 1-inch.

Cardiff took second in the high jump at 6-feet and fellow Vol Diego Narvarte also cleared 6-feet for third place.

Lee Williams is back in action Thursday at the Ron Smith Classic in Shadow Mountain, while Kingman and Kingman Academy are idle until April 4 for the Kingman Multi at KHS.