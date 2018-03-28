‘Take Five’ this weekend

KINGMAN – If looking for dinner and a show this weekend, join Beale Street Theater and Kingman Center for the Arts for Beale Street Dinner Theater starting Friday at the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St.

Entertainment will be provided by three performances of “Take Five” by Westley Pederson, from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and “Take Five” will begin at 7 p.m. The play is about a production team struggling to give a performance while everything goes wrong.

The event will continue with additional dinners and shows from 4 – 6 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $30 with dinner included. Patrons can also take advantage of a cash wine bar.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at www.bealestreettheater.com and in person at The Gallery at KCA, 208 E. Beale St. It is requested that tickets be purchased in advance so the proper amount of food can be ordered.

Contact the Beale Street Theater at 385-319-5238 for more information.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater

