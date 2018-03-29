10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 29, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHO'S LATEST CABINET MEMBER HEADING FOR EXIT

Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within his own agency.

2 - ECONOMY'S WHEELS SPIN FASTER

U.S. GDP grew at a solid 2.9 percent annual rate in the final three months of last year, a sharp upward revision that caps three quarters of the fastest growth in more than a decade.

3 - PRESSURE ON PRESIDENT RAMPS UP

Porn actress Stormy Daniels wants Trump to answer her attorney's questions under oath about a pre-election payment aimed at keeping her quiet about their alleged tryst.

4 - WHERE BIZARRE ATTACK TOOK PLACE

British police say that the Russian ex-spy and his daughter left critically ill in a nerve agent attack were probably poisoned at the front door of their home in southwestern England.

5 - HELP FOR ENDANGERED WHALE ON WAY

Canada is establishing a permanent speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in hopes of protecting the highly endangered North Atlantic right whale.

6 - WHAT'S RAISING PRIVACY CONCERNS

Some 60 companies including such leading brands as Subway, Sprint and the NFL are joining forces to help each other follow you around online.

7 - 'A TRUE SURPRISE'

Unseen mysterious dark matter is supposed to be 28 percent of the universe — but astronomers have found a strange galaxy where there is no dark matter.

8 - ASSANGE LOSES INTERNET CONNECTION

Ecuador's government is cutting off the WikiLeaks founder's communications outside the nation's embassy in London.

9 - WHICH REBOOT OPENED BIG

Viewers were eager to see ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," with an estimated 18.4 million tuning in to the show's debut.

10 - PLAY BALL!

The major league baseball season is getting underway. The Houston Astros will take the field as World Series champions for the first time.