Club for YOUth gets $2,500 donation

KINGMAN – The Club for YOUth has been presented with $2,500 from Darrell Lautaret, Mission Bank president and CEO, for its efforts to provide positive influences to Kingman’s youth.

“Mission Bank is committed to impacting the lives of youth to empower them to become productive, responsible and caring citizens,” Lautaret said in a Club for YOUth press release. “We feel that the programs offered through the Club for YOUth are key to our youth’s futures.”

The club provides youth with art, technology, physical fitness, homework assistance, nutrition and S.T.E.M. It expects to serve some 450 youth in 2018. Bill Ward, club CEO, says the club’s programs are enhanced through partnerships like the one with Mission Bank. These partnerships may allow the club to expand its services via a teen center in 2020.

Go to www.theclubforyouth.org for more information.