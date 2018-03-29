County workers discover dead body Tuesday near Beale Street

KINGMAN – A dead man’s body was found in a wash Tuesday night by Mohave County employees walking around the 500 block of Beale Street, Kingman Police Department reported Thursday.

It was obvious the body had been in the wash for a week or two, police said.

The body was identified as a 62-year-old man who had been arrested in Bullhead City and booked into Mohave County Jail. He was released about the same time investigators believe he died.

No foul play is suspected in the death. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death and notify next of kin.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department