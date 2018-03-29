Historic Preservation Commission tackles goals

KINGMAN – The Historic Preservation Commission at its meeting Tuesday discussed ways to accomplish goals and objectives it recently identified, such as vacant window improvements and cleaning up Camp Beale Springs.

Vice Chair Barb Charon said improving vacant windows downtown would help increase business. She added that tourists who walk the area seem to stop walking when they reach the buildings that are not maintained.



“I think this project would be greatly received in the downtown area especially, where we have a lot of old dilapidated buildings with some pretty horrid looking fronts ... It would get more business downtown,” she said.

Jacqui Huntoon, commission chair, said the process of making those windows more appealing would likely consist of three steps.

“We need to identify the owners, make contact and get permission, then we need to establish what’s going to be in the window,” she said. “Are we advertising other businesses’ products? Contact those people and get that set up, and then the actual implementation and making it happen.”

Charon suggested filling windows with pictures of the buildings when they were in their prime. Commissioner Jim Hinckley said local artists could be promoted by having their work put in the windows.

Huntoon said the goal is to make the project a community effort. Commissioner Shawn Walsh will head the project’s subcommittee.

The commission also looked into a cleanup effort at Camp Beale Springs. It decided to bring the matter back for discussion during next month’s meeting, by which time the Clean City Commission and Hualapai Tribe would be contacted to see if they would be interested in participating.



“I can say that we can put it on the agenda,” said CCC Chair “C” Russell. “I can’t speak for the other commissioners, myself, I think it’s a great idea.”

Another Main Street town hall is slotted for 5:30 – 7 p.m. April 19, but a location has yet to be determined. Implementation of a landmark program, a facade improvement program and expanding the historic overlay district are some of the matters to be discussed.

Commissioner Scott Dunton, owner of properties downtown, said he is not interested in increased regulation, or having more of his properties incorporated into historic overlay districts.

“All the improvements we’ve seen downtown in the last couple of years have been by the business owners,” he said. “So if you want to expand the overlay zone, you’re going to have to get a buy in from 51 percent of the property owners.”

Bill Shilling, City grant and project administrator and staff liaison to the commission, said he hopes to have additional details about the time and location of the town hall sorted out within days.

“There will be a lot discussed at the town hall,” Shilling said. “A lot of these things that are kind of up in the air, maybe we can settle them. Bring the community in to see what kind of response we get regarding the boundaries of the overlay district.”