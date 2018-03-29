Obituary | Charles Oscar Gregory Sr.

Chuck (Butch) Gregory passed away Friday, March 23, 2018 from cancer.

Chuck was born in Peoria, Illinois on August 30, 1940. Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a longtime resident of Golden Valley, Arizona. He was also an American Legion member since 2000.

Chuck is survived by his two sons, Charles Gregory Jr. (Kimberly) of California, and Timothy Gregory (Juanita) of Oklahoma, and brothers Michael Knappen (Hope) of Arizona, Weston Gregory of Idaho, and sisters Carol Ellingson (Jay) of Arizona, and Jolinda Martin of Tennessee. Grandchildren, Ashley Gregory, Dustin Gregory of California, Jennifer Whitfield, Timothy Gregory (Nicole) of Oklahoma. Eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Chuck will be greatly missed by his family.

Memorial service to be held at Golden Valley American Legion at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 31, 2018.