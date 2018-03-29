Sheriff’s deputies still searching for Littlefield couple

LITTLEFIELD – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office released updated details about the couple missing since Jan. 21, though they have not been found and MCSO has no new information on what might have happened to them.

Jerry and Susan McFalls were last seen at their residence in Littlefield on Jan. 11, and were reported missing Jan. 21.

Sheriff’s deputies are actively working the case and have “diligently processed” the scene around the McFalls home without success, MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

Cadaver dogs and drones were used to search the surrounding area.

Detectives served four search warrants resulting from leads provided by people in the community in far northern Mohave County, and potential evidence has been gathered and transferred to the FBI for analysis.

The following items have been recovered by independent search parties and given to MCSO for testing:

Presumptive tests on a mattress cover that appeared to have blood spots came back negative for blood evidence. It’s been sent off for further testing.

Shell casings related to the incident were collected by detectives during the original search warrant. According to family members, a friend used the property for recreational shooting after the search, which left more shell casings to be discovered.

Bullet holes found in a shed were photographed during the initial search by detectives.

Other items found on the property were most likely from other individuals on the property after detectives cleared the residence.

The case remains a top priority for MCSO and more updates will come as information is gathered, Mortensen said.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said he wants to express compassion and concern for the family as the investigation continues.

“We take every case very seriously and are making every effort at resolution,” Schuster said in a prepared statement. “It is distressing and very counterproductive that information is being released that is misleading or factually inaccurate.”

Detectives are still investigating the case as missing persons until evidence is found that reflects otherwise, Mortensen said.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of the McFalls is urged to contact MCSO at 1-800-522-4312.