United Blood Services coming to Kingman

KINGMAN – United Blood Services is coming to Kingman three times in April for more blood drives. They will be here 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Rd.

The two later dates for the month will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at the Lingenfelter Center, 1099 Sunrise Ave. and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at Kingman High school, 4182 N. Burbank St.

Blood transfusions help people and save lives. According to a United Blood Services press relase, Kellie was diagnosed with leukemia at 10-years-old. She survived from the help of 131 blood donors.

Other blood drive services near Kingman include Lake Havasu, Golden Valley, Mohave Valley and Laughlin.

All blood types are needed, but O-negative is in greater demand said in the UBS press release.

For more information, visit bloodhero.com or call 1-877-UBS-HERO (827-4376).