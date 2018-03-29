A weekend at an animal-free circus

KINGMAN – The circus is coming to Mohave County Fairgrounds Friday through Monday, but there will be no protests this time because no animals are used by Cirque Legacy.

This circus is more about acrobatics and flying trapeze artists.

Cirque Legacy was born out of the multigenerational tradition of circus, according to its web site.

The guiding forces behind the circus are five talented artists whose experience, imagination and creativity will astound audiences. They aim to bring audiences into the modern world of circus.

Cirque Legacy reaches out to all generations through its deep tradition of family circus and is especially aimed at younger generations.

Daniel Perez, co-creator and artistic director, was born in Cuba and graduated from the National Circus School in Havana in 1988. He’s a specialist in Russian acrobatics on the pole and swings.

Frank Diaz, co-creator and artistic coordinator, was also born in Cuba and has performed as an acrobat, hand balance and trapeze artist since 1994.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $20 for preferred seating and $30 for VIP seats. Children under 12 years of age get in free with paid adult admission.