5th arrest made in double homicide investigation

KINGMAN – A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the double homicide that occurred in January in the Fort Mohave Area, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Justin Todd Maxwell, 36, of Bullhead City, was arrested on charges of hindering prosecution, arson, and abandonment of a dead body, all felony crimes. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Four other suspects were previously arrested for charges involving the homicides. They are Francisco Javier Romero, Lamya Bencheqroun, Jose Vizcara and Robin Reid.

The bodies of 51-year-old Mona Carter and 22-year-old Daryl Ward, both of Bullhead City, were found Jan. 10 in a desert area east of Fort Mohave. Investigators have been looking into a possible drug connection surrounding their deaths.

Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara pleaded not guilty in February to two counts each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and abandonment of a body before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

