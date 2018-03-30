Cardinals Caravan stops in Kingman

KINGMAN – Arizona Cardinal fans gathered in their football jerseys at the Safeway parking lot, 3125 Stockton Hill Road, Wednesday afternoon excited to receive an autograph from Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden.

The Cardinals Caravan is sponsored by the Arizona Lottery in order reach out to fans outside of the Phoenix area.

At the autograph signing, fans who bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets received a free hat and were entered in a drawing for two free tickets to a Cardinals game with hotel accommodations.

Arizona Cardinals mascot Big Red took photos with children and fans, while two Cardinals cheerleaders signed autographs and took photos with fans.

The caravan made stops in Lake Havasu City, Yuma, Tucson and Safford. Their last stop will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in Flagstaff, 4910 N. Highway 89.