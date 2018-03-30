Letter | Candice Leftwich: Celebrate life, celebrate doctors

In honor of National Doctors’ Day today, Living Waters Hospice would like to say, “Thank you.”



We are honored to partner with you in providing compassionate, quality care to your patients. We have the great privilege of collaborating with our medical director, primary care physicians, and a number of specialists throughout our community.

Thank you for the long hours and dedication to the care of others. Your commitment never goes unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. Regardless of the setting in which they provide care, physicians make a tremendous difference in the lives of countless patients and family members each and every day.

Living Waters Hospice staff interacts with physicians to deliver care to people who are trying to live every day to the fullest, allowing us to focus on the patient,instead of the disease.

We strive to enhance the lives of the patients and families we serve, and emphasize patient choice along with comfort, compassion and dignity.

Together we can make a difference.