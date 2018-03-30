Local teachers voice displeasure about the state of teaching

KINGMAN – Local teachers were wearing red Wednesday at the old Safeway parking lot as part of the grassroots event for the larger Arizona Day of Action event that happened in Phoenix.

Teachers stood along Stockton Hill Road wearing T-shirts that read, “The future of Arizona is in our classrooms” and signs saying, “Honk for education.” Teachers from different Kingman schools were in attendance as were teachers from Lake Havasu.

The Arizona Day of Action was held to bring awareness for teachers to receive better pay and teaching conditions. In Arizona, there are 2,000 vacant teaching positions, and Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the country.