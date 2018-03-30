Main Street group powering toward downtown improvements

KINGMAN – Kingman Main Street discussed partnering with businesses for First Friday events and the necessary steps in starting short- and long-term projects at its Wednesday meeting. Both will help get the community more involved in revitalization efforts.

Jeremy Palmer, vice chair of Kingman Main Street, said the group would like to partner with downtown businesses for First Fridays. He said money and permitting for six months of First Fridays have already been secured.

“We feel it’s a good platform to engage with the public and put some of our ideas out there,” Palmer said. “We’re looking for members to form a subcommittee to head that up.”

About six months ago Main Street put out a survey asking citizens what kinds of projects and ideas they think would bring business to downtown.

“We’re looking to publish that as a formal report to both communicate with the City our intent and goals, and communicate to the rest of Kingman some of our goals and things we want to put on,” Palmer said.

Palmer noted that a complete street downtown, one of the more popular suggestions, is more of a long-term project. The idea is to make downtown easily navigable for everyone including pedestrians, bicyclers and transit car users.

“The idea is that it’s called complete because it encompasses everybody,” he said.

Components of a complete street could include shade canopies, wayfinding signage, wider sidewalks, bike lanes, pocket parks and increasing walkability downtown. The art alley, which will use murals to bring people downtown, is another component and was discussed as a short-term project.

“We have a program pretty much together, we’re just seeking final input from everybody,” Palmer said.

That final input includes $5,000 for a muralist to complete the work, which the group hopes can be accomplished between May and August. A decision must also be made on the selection of the muralist and what the work will look like. A selection committee comprised of various artists and artistic clubs from Kingman will look to make those decisions.

“Gary Kellogg, the interim economic development director, was there and he’s very adamant about supporting the Main Street group and we look forward to working with him on some of these ideas,” Palmer said. “Bill Shilling (grant and project administrator) was also there discussing coordination between our group and the Historic Preservation Commission.”

The group already has a logo, and is now looking to produce shirts, hats and other merchandise to generate revenue for their nonprofit that is in the works. Palmer said Main Street is also revamping its communication strategy and soon hopes to have more of a presence on social media and a comprehensive email list.

“As always, we’re looking for volunteers, and pretty soon we will be looking for donations for bigger initiative projects and events,” Palmer said.

Those with questions or wishing to volunteer can follow Kingman Main Street on Facebook.

