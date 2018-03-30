Military banner applications due April 12

KINGMAN – The deadline for submitting applications for military banners produced by Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust is April 12.

The organization plans to hold its third installation of new banners for display at 9 a.m. May 18 at Metcalfe Park. Active-duty military personnel will be honored at the installation.

Nomination forms are available on the Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust website at www.tri-stateveteranshonortrust.com.

So far, the Honor Trust has made 48 banners for active-duty military in the area. Donations to help with the banner project can also be made through the website. The 6-foot-by-2-foot banners cost about $100 to produce, and can be seen along Beale Street and Andy Devine Avenue on the light poles.

Mary Lou Galvan, president of Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust, said it’s been amazing to see the project come together with support from individuals and businesses in the community.

She brought the project to Kingman in 2017 after seeing military banners hanging in Bullhead City, though she encountered some difficulty with Kingman sign ordinances that prohibit banners from hanging more than 14 days.

City Council revised the ordinance to allow the military banners to be displayed for as long as the honoree serves on active duty.