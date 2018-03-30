Obituary | Anna (Ann) Gladys Hoyt

Anna (Ann) Gladys Hoyt, of Kingman, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018. She passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ after a long battle with heart disease. Ann was born in Methuen, Massachusetts in 1944 and moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1984. She and her husband, Wally, were married in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1982, having met as teenagers.

Ann enjoyed being a homemaker and office manager at their business. Her favorite place was in the kitchen, preparing meals, entertaining friends, canning for others and trying new gadgets and recipes. She loved to camp, garden and had a heart for any and all animals, often donating to rescue missions and local shelters. Ann liked to search for treasures at weekend swap meets and yard sales, and was also a member of Kingman Fitness and Racquet Club.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Wally Hoyt, son Ronnie Vigneault (Diane), of Kingman, many friends, and her beloved dogs, Buddy and Cody.

A celebration of Ann’s life is pending.