Obituary | Gary Orves Markee

Gary Orves Markee passed away on March 26, 2018. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948 to Ivan and Wilda Markee, in Kingman, Arizona.

Gary grew up in Kingman at a time when life was much simpler and easier going. It was nothing for him, his brothers and sisters to grab a couple raw potatoes and wander the nooks, crannies and caves around town. When a cave or hole was found in a mountain side, the siblings would start a fire and bake their potatoes for lunch and not go home until the sun set.

After serving his time in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, he met his wife, Vicky (Trammel) Markee, and continued to have 44 wonderful, happy years together. They have two beautiful daughters together.

Gary is survived by his wife Vicky; daughters Jennifer Mussen and Stephanie Bonnee, seven grandchildren, Hannah, Jonah, Sophia, Addison, Jozlin, Zecharia and Charlie; his sisters Elyse and Faye; numerous nieces, nephews; cousins and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers David, Allen and Bruce; and sisters Genevra and Corliss.

Anyone who met Gary would always call him a friend. His many tall tales and stories will surely be missed by everyone.

There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends, to be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 988 Canyon Hills Road in Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

