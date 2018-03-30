Obituary | Janice Miller

Janice Miller was born June 14, 1938, in Muncie Indiana, and passed away March 25, 2018.

She was a loving wife to James A. Miller of 60 years. Janice had four children; Mary Kay Smith (husband Mark), Vicki Schreier (husband David), Tammy Wentzel (husband Kelly), and Paul Miller, with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Janice was a daughter to Charles B. Copeland and also to Katheryn Copeland.



She is survived by husband James A. Miller and all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janice is preceded in death by her mother, father, two sisters, and brother.

She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Services will be private for family only. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services. Memorial contributions can be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice or Alzheimer’s research.