Prep Golf: Academy hosts tourney at Cerbat Cliffs

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy’s Jacob Heppler found himself in unfamiliar territory Saturday.

Heppler had to attempt a shot from the dirt on hole No. 17 during day two of the Tigers Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Heppler said. “Either it is way right into the rocks or it’s just out of bounds.”

Heppler hit his provisional shot onto the green, but because he found his first shot he had to play it. It wasn’t an easy shot either – Heppler had to move a rock and other debris out of his path.”

“It was basically like hitting out of gravel,” Heppler said. “I tried to move big apertures out of the way just in case if I hit it bad and it bounced back into the rocks. I hit it and hoped for the best.”

It didn’t turn out for the best as Heppler tallied a double bogey on the hole. He almost notched a bogey, but it didn’t drop.

Shooting in difficult spots isn’t out of the ordinary for Heppler though. He and teammate Jake Scott have competitions to prepare for these situations.

“We’ll put it in really awkward positions and try to hit it the best,” Heppler said. “It really helps with different scenarios. You have to plan for the worst.”

Heppler added that he and Scott might attempt a shot from the dirt the next time they have their competition.

Scott also had to make some interesting shots Saturday, especially on the final three holes.

“There were a lot of fun shots, I guess,” Scott said. “You had to use your imagination a lot. The wind makes it harder, but so does the design of the last three holes. They’re really fun, but they’re tough.”

Scott is up for the challenge though. He usually plays 18 holes at Cerbat, but the tournament gave him an opportunity to take notes.

“I like seeing how other people deal with the course,” Scott said. “I like to see how they attempt shots. Especially short game – you see this hard chip and ask yourself how does he do it, how does he address the ball. That’s why I like playing with golfers that are better than me because I learn from them.”

Academy head coach head coach BJ Maticic knows the tournament also helps every golfer on the team get better as they’re playing 36 holes in two days.

“The first day, they’re dead after nine holes,” Maticic said. “Today after nine holes, they seemed ready to go. They know what to expect now.”