Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers split doubleheader with Trivium Prep

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School softball team dropped a 11-10 loss in game one of a doubleheader Thursday against Trivium Prep, before taking the nightcap with a 9-8 victory.

The Lady Tigers used a five-run fourth inning to take control of the nightcap, as Kiley Holloway and Maryssa Edwards each finished with three hits and a RBI. Shaunti Short, Chloe Elliott, Cassidy Hobbs and Gabi Lobue also drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.

No. 10 ranked Academy outhit sixth-ranked Trivium Prep (7-2, 3-1 2A West) by a 11-6 margin.

Edwards picked up the win in the circle after yielding three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and six walks in a complete game effort.

In game one, Randa Short, Elliott and Salem led the offense with two hits apiece. Elliott finished with a team-high three RBIs, while Edwards and Randa Short each drove in two runs.

The Lady Tigers (6-5, 3-1) are idle until April 10 when they welcome No. 35 ranked Tonopah Valley (2-6, 0-3) to Southside Park for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

Lee Williams 13, Thunderbird 10

At Centennial Park, the No. 24 ranked Lee Williams High School softball team picked up a 13-10 victory Thursday over 32nd-ranked Thunderbird (1-6, 0-1 4A Skyline).

The Lady Vols scored in every inning except the fifth to pick up the win.

Lee Williams (3-6, 0-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) traveled to 27th-ranked Flagstaff (0-4, 0-4) Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader, followed by a home game against No. 28 ranked Prescott (2-6, 0-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.