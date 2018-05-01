After getting free from deputies, Littlefield man turns himself in 3 days later

KINGMAN – Darren Bruce Boon, 34, of Littlefield, was arrested Monday after eluding law enforcement for three days, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

He had two active warrants for aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest with physical force, both felonies.

Boone came to Kingman to turn himself in, and was standing on the front steps of the Sheriff’s office with another man when deputies arrived. He was booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Deputies tried to arrest Boone on Friday. A struggle ensued in which Boone grabbed a deputy’s taser, but wasn’t able to use it.

He then reached for the deputy’s weapon. A “Good Samaritan” woman tried to help the deputy, but was shoved away by Boone. She then fired a shot from her weapon into the air, at which time Boone ran into a nearby wash in the area of Old Pioneer Road and Beaver Dam Road.

Information provided by MCSO