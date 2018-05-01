City ready to get to work at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman plans to get straight to work on the airport and industrial park that will be in its possession starting Wednesday, May 2.

Jim Bacon, interim city manager, said the City will begin work at the entrance and on the grounds of the industrial park Wednesday.

“City crews will be working on a list of things on the grounds themselves, all the way from the roads into the facility and to the terminal building, and signage and things like that,” Bacon said.

Bacon added that Council has multiple items pertaining to the airport on its agenda for tonight’s meeting. Those include establishing the airport as an enterprise fund and adding staff members to the airport and industrial park.

City staff will also take interim airport manager, Joe Husband, and a member of the City economic development staff, Bill DeJulio, around the grounds of the airport and industrial park. DeJulio will work with businesses at the industrial park, while Husband will focus on the airport.

Both of those individuals will report to Gary Kellogg, director of economic development and planning for Kingman.

“Before Labor Day this year, the city expects to have a permanent airport general manager and a permanent person in Bill’s spot,” Bacon said.