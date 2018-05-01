Comments taken for Mohave County court commissioner candidates

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court is taking written comments on two candidates being considered for part-time court commissioner.

The candidates are Kenneth Gregory and Leroy Albright, recommended by a county committee on special judicial appointments. Superior Court Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler will make the appointment.

The court commissioner is typically assigned cases pertaining to domestic relations, drug court, juvenile delinquency, probate and criminal arraignments. Candidates must be a member of the State Bar of Arizona having engaged in active general practice of law and to been a resident of Arizona for at least five years.

Citizens should submit their comments to Mohave County Superior Court, attention of Kip Anderson, at 401 E. Spring St., P.O. Box 7000, Kingman, Arizona 86402.

Comments must be received by May 11.

– Information provided by Mohave County Superior Court