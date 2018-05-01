Kiwanis dinner means fun for you, financial assistance for students

KINGMAN – A night of fun, food and music is in store at the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday for those wanting to provide financial assistance to local students and perhaps drive home with an auctioned-off item or two.

Kerry Raymond ran the dinner for about 10 years, but has turned it over to Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis this year.

Last year’s dinner raised around $30,000. Kiwanis has upped the ante for Saturday’s event, which will be held at the Club for

YOUth, 301 N. Fourth St., by setting a goal of $40,000. Money raised will be split evenly between Mohave Community College and student scholarships.

“Kiwanis has always been part of scholarships,” said Bill Ward, Kiwanis board member. “Kiwanis is focused on children, so we provide clothing to elementary school kids, and then for our high school kids we provide scholarships to those graduating and getting post-secondary education.”

Scholarships will be between $1,000 and $1,500 each, and will benefit those entering trade school, community college and universities.

Ward said some “great items” will be up for auction at the dinner. Those items include an art sculpture, Native American alabaster, diamond earrings, a gift certificate for $500 toward tires at Big O Tires, Adirondack furniture and a carretilla borracha – a “drunken wheelbarrow” filled with adult beverages.

The event will also feature a taco bar, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and music.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.facebook.com/kkiwanis/ or by contacting Ward at bill@theclubforyouth.org. Some tickets will also be available at the door.

“It’s going to be a great event,” Ward said.

Event sponsors: Baker Chevron, Mohave Insurance Center, Mother Road Harley Davidson, UniSource Energy Services, Anderson Ford, JM Eagle, The Law Office of Deborah A. Liverence, Deana Nelson State Farm, 66 Auto Sales, Chicago Title, Mohave State Bank, Rutherford Restaurants, Prince Pools, Darin Edwards - Farmers Insurance and the Nelson Insurance Company.