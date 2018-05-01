Legislators balancing budget on backs of local taxpayers

PHOENIX – State lawmakers are moving to adopt a $10.4 billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year, balancing the books – and finding the dollars for a teacher pay hike plan – at least in part by passing along expenses to some local taxpayers.

The budget is built on the premise that additional auditors at the Department of Revenue and other tax enforcement measures can bring in an additional $55 million. It also relies on getting an extra $35 million out of hospitals, saving $52 million in prescription drug costs and taking $20 million from a consumer fraud settlement that Attorney General Mark Brnovich is negotiating with Volkswagen.

And there’s something else: Taxpayers in 17 school districts will pay more in local taxes through an accounting maneuver on desegregation programs.

The two districts most affected are Tucson and Maricopa unified school districts. But a political maneuver by Sen. Steve Smith, R-Maricopa, will protect taxpayers in that district, leaving only Tucson residents with a big hit.

This spending package has enough leeway to allow Gov. Doug Ducey, up for reelection this year, to keep the promise he made when he was campaigning for office four years ago to cut taxes every year.

The plan increases the amount that those receiving military pensions can exempt from state income taxes. The figure is currently $2,500.

But that will be increased to just $3,500 rather than the original $10,000 proposal the governor made in January. And it has a delayed effective date on that until 2020.

And there are some other carrots in the package for various political interests.

That includes an additional $4.2 million in one-time funding for Arizona State University, $2.2 million for the University of Arizona and $1.6 million for Northern Arizona University.

But Republican lawmakers also insisted on another $2 million for continued operation the “economic freedom schools’’ that were established several years ago at UA and ASU with seed money from the Koch brothers, with $100,000 of that to develop a “civics and constitutionalism curriculum for K-12 and postsecondary education institutions.’’

The package also includes $2 million for the arts, $1 million for food banks and $13 million for programs for the developmentally disabled, about $1 million more than last year.

Also in the spending plan is $7 million to pay the state’s share of new veterans homes in Flagstaff and Yuma and $4 million for rural fire departments to help in fire prevention.

The big ticket items, however, are the $273 million for the 9 percent teacher pay hike and $100 million to finally start restoring money the state took in prior years.